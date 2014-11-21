How It Works: John Masters Organics Rose and Apricot Hair Milk

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Despite its seemingly literal name, hair milk isn’t a product that you pick up in the dairy aisle at your bodega, right there next to the low-fat Greek yogurt and cottage cheese. And as you might have assumed, you don’t pour it in a glass and use it to wash down a few Oreos. So what exactly does this mystery product do?

This cream-based and leave-in substance is designed to hydrate, moisturize, and refresh dry or damaged hair with nourishing ingredients and oils. We stumbled upon John Masters Organics Rose and Apricot Hair Milk and it has quickly become a must-have supplement to our weekly beauty routine.

Product Perks:

Created with borage oil, it helps rebuild the lipid layer of your strands—a component that protects and keeps your hair strong (and can often wear away).

The combination of rose flower and apricot oil softens and moisturizes your dry tresses.

It wards off frizz, smells like a dream, and can be doubled as a styling product.

It’s a certified organic product!

How It Works:

The oil compilation strengthens, softens, and hydrates your hair, leaving it looking healthy, smooth, and even shiny. After washing and towel drying, use your hands to run a quarter-size dollop of the creamy formula (it’ll look and feel just like conditioner) through the hair from the crown of your head to the ends. Continue styling your hair with heat tools or let it air dry to feel and see (and smell!) the results.

Where to Buy: Rose & Apricot Hair Milk, $26, JohnMasters.com