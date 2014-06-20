How It Works: John Frieda Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Okay you “natural” blondes, it’s time to give your hair dresser a run for their money with John Frieda’s Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray. We all understand that annoying fade process that happens between visits to the salon, and this product will help you lighten up your locks (slowly) without having to mess with at-home dyes. You can go from blonde to blonder in as little as three uses and everyone will surely be asking where you got your gorgeous color done!

Product Perks:

It’s made with natural lightening ingredients like citrus and chamomile.

You can see results in as little as 3-5 uses.

The spray contains a thermo-protectant to preserve your hair’s health.

Fix up roots, highlights or all over lightening with this spray.

How It Works:

After conditioning, towel dry hair and spritz this go-blonder spray on desired sections. The spray is activated by heat so the more heat you apply, the greater the results. Try blow drying hair then using a flat iron or curling iron. Get the blonde bombshell hair results you want with this John Frieda lightening spray.

Where to buy: John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray, $9.99, ulta.com