John Frieda and BCBG Team Up for Traveling Beauty and Fashion Bus

Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Partridge at Style On Site NYC stop.

Talk about the meeting of minds. Hair guru John Frieda and giant fashion brand BCBG has joined forces for a traveling Style On Site nationwide tour.

Kicking off in NYC’s Times Square this week, the team is then hitting the road and taking their 18-wheeler with them. Rather than a bare bones touring affair, the traveling bus is luxed out with full styling stations and chairs, receptionist and waiting area.

Today is the last day to hit up the New York location but the fashion and beauty-dedicated crowd can find Frieda and BCBG’s expertise in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, LA, San Fran, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Working on photoshoots and with celebrities for a red carpet is always such an exciting part of my job but I love that John Frieda gives me the chance to speak directly to the consumer with the Style On Site Tour. Its a great way to reach real women across the country and help them with their everyday styling needs,” Harry Josh, John Frieda International Creative Consultant, told us.



Stylist Harry Josh with Audrina Partridge at the NYC bus stop.

Along with Josh’s expertise which includes clients like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bundchen and Amanda Seyfried BCBG experts will also be on hand to dole out fashion advice (to go with that new do, of course).

Check out more details below:

WHAT: John Frieda Style On Site Tour

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27-Thursday, April 29

WHERE: Times Square (Broadway between 42nd & 43rd)

COST: FREE

FULL TOUR STOP DATES:

Philadelphia May 2-3

Atlanta May 7-8

Miami May 13-15

Houston May 21-22

Los Angeles May 28-30

San Francisco June 3-4

Minneapolis June 11-13

Chicago June 17-19



All photos courtesy of John Frieda