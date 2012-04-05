Joey Maalouf’s Beauty By Zodiac

Want to turn a drab crab into a 4th of July firecracker? Or perhaps you’re ready take the bull by the horns and transform those oh-so-stubborn locks into a wavy mane even a Leo, err, lion would envy? It’s celebrity hair and make-up artist Joey Maalouf to the rescue! Each month, our favorite beauty expert, reality TV star AND astrologer-in-training will be popping into the StyleCaster offices to pen his very own column. Expect lots of helpful beauty advice, pretty pics of his friends and great how-tos for those of you that need a little extra help with your “sign” language.

APRIL

“I am so happy to call Jeff Kim my friend. He is a fabulous person and a MAJOR stylist! Happy Birthday Gorgeous! LOVE YOU!! XOXO JM”

ARIES Ready… Set…GO! Thanks to the planet of action Mars turning direct on April 13, your life is about to take off. You’ve had a rough couple of months but thankfully you can stop strategizing and go straight into furthering your goals. You’re your happiest when things go your way — just be careful not to take on too much at once. Focus on the most important tasks first and go from there. Invest in a new day planner so you can schedule yourself and monitor all the things you need to get done.

TAURUS There’s a new flow of energy that has taken over every aspect of your life. Everything is changing for the better — even you!! The doors of opportunity open wide as you walk through them with confidence and grace. You embody the key to success and are willing to put in all the work to achieve it. A new look can give you an even fresher perspective; think about a bolder hair color. You’re ready! Be out with the old and in with the new.

GEMINI When aspects of your life aren’t working it’s usually because you’re unaware of how to change them. Holding on to things that are unknown can weigh you down; it’s time to let it go. Allow yourself to open up even if you’re afraid of it. Being a little vulnerable is a beautiful thing. Just accept the fact that you can’t control everything the way you want to. It’s all about how much work you’re willing to put towards your goals, don’t expect anything to appear out of thin air.

CANCER Keeping your composure is one of your strong suits which has come in handy as you look toward the future. There may be a few challenges ahead, but nothing you won’t come out of shinning brighter…as long as you take it for what it is. Just in time for someone from the past to walk in and remind you to bring back a part of yourself that you didn’t know you’d lost. Make this time work in your favor; don’t rebel against your obligation to further yourself.

LEO ROOOAAARR! Look at you using your confidence and charisma to get what you want — good for you! All the pent up stress that has been locked up inside you is coming out, and you’ve found the patience to externalize it calmly. Your voice is being heard very clearly and your energy is uplifted. Use this time wisely as it won’t last forever, and make sure you look gorgeous because you never know…maybe someone listening can feel outrageous enough to say hello to you.

VIRGO You’re in a great place! You’ve finally realized that criticism is not what makes some stronger; it’s your ability to believe in yourself. Recognition is what will allow the strong foundation you’ve laid out so perfectly to grow into your wildest dreams. Now that you have realized how amazing every step you’ve taken thus far really is, it’s time to be honest with others instead of pretending to be unsure when you really have the answers. The truth shall set you free!

LIBRA Make sure to triple-check all the facts before you enter your next major project. You’ve been on a roll lately and you want to keep it that way, so just be aware of everything coming at you. You’ll be on a mission to execute everything perfectly (which is amazing), just don’t neglect yourself. When you take time to put yourself first, everything falls in your lap. Book an appointment at a spa ASAP and reflect on how great everything is!

SCORPIO The people you find the most uninteresting are usually the ones that hold valuable qualities that you lack. This maybe an essential element you’re missing on your search for love. Be sure not to mix the passion you crave with the essential elements that you need. Life is a give and take, so try and find a happy medium. Some meditation will do wonders for your soul and help you find some balance.

SAGITTARIUS You’re not exactly wrong about the things you deserve — you just need to lay down the ground work before you see results. Success doesn’t fall from the sky — think of it as a beautiful orchestra and you’re the only one with the magic wand. You can make things as amazing or as subtle as you desire, but without practice you sound a mess. FOCUS! Humble yourself, make a plan and then execute it!

CAPRICORN Hard work is an important quality to have on your road to the BIG PICTURE, but running yourself into the ground doesn’t get you there any faster. Life is a balancing act, so make sure to take care of your well-being, which is just as important as persevering in the work place. Let loose a little, throw on a daring lip color and go dancing.

AQUARIUS The reason why you’re having so much trouble in the love department is because you can’t direct your attention to one specific thing. Your attention span isn’t easy to balance when it comes to the emotions of others. Just remain focused and find a place of stability. Rushing into something can be instantly gratifying but can have frustrating setbacks. Remain neutral and have patience — something amazing is just around the corner.

PISCES Surrounding yourself with people you trust is crucial to living a fulfilling life. Being able to have insightful conversations with your loved ones is a great way to plan your next steps out loud. You also need to be realistic with your finances, as you may be stretching your limits. Your need for escape is completely understandable, but just make sure you’re thinking about your future. Find enough sanity to strategically plan a solid foundation.

