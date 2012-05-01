Joey Maalouf’s Beauty By Zodiac (May)

Want to turn a drab crab into a Fourth of July firecracker? Or perhaps you’re ready to take the bull by the horns and transform those oh-so-stubborn locks into a wavy mane even a Leo, err, lion would envy? Cue in celebrity hair and makeup artist Joey Maalouf to the rescue! Each month, our favorite beauty expert, reality TV star AND astrologer-in-training will be popping by the StyleCaster offices to pen his very own column. Expect lots of helpful beauty advice, pretty pics of his friends and great how-to’s for those of you that need a little extra help with your “sign” language

MAY HOROSCOPES



(Lindsay Wallner is living proof that glamour is ageless. Here’s a photo of her at the age of 12. FAB right? I wonder if this one made the yearbook…Happy Birthday Love! JM)

ARIES – What goes around comes back around…um, do you feel like you’ve been here before? This month is all about letting go of negative feelings. You’ll make so much progress if you make the right lifestyle changes. You’ll need to be more productive, so keep the chatter to a minimum. Start laying down the foundation that will make you more stable for your future. Surround yourself with wonderful friends that bring out the best in you — they’ll guide you in the right direction without even realizing it.

TAURUS – Out with the old, in with the new and make room for something better. Someone who lives in the present such as you needs to look to the past once in a while so that it can teach you something about your future. Who knows? Sometimes when you reminisce just enough you get a stroke of genius. Life is a mission to make your dreams come true; the problem is there are no rules nor instructions. Paint as you go isn’t very like you, but you may need to try it out — you’ll be amazed at what results.

GEMINI – You’re seeking ways to better yourself in the first few weeks of this month, however it can be overwhelming depending on how much you actually want to change. Unfortunately, this is not the moment to take your friend’s advice about being all “one step at a time” about it. I’m afraid to say that a leap of faith at this moment will free you from your stress and have an exciting reward. Take the chance — what do you have to lose? I mean how much longer can you bite your nails and tell your friend the same story over and over again?

CANCER – You’ll be shining throughout the month, but no matter how many loved ones you’re surrounded by, you’ll find yourself craving a less sociable environment and a quiet place to hear your own thoughts. Be careful as to who you allow in around this time. Your venerability can attract people who will sidetrack you from your long-term plans. Just keep yourself as a top priority and don’t give in to the temptation of helping everyone before you help yourself.

LEO – This is a very exciting time for you as your mind is clear and coming up with non-stop ideas right now. Make sure to be mindful of others feelings as you present these brilliant thoughts or they may backfire on you. Some people just can’t handle that you know what you’re doing and that’s not your fault. Be strategic about everything from your workout routine to some well-deserved alone time and you’ll be on top of the world!

VIRGO – You’re in a place of reconsidering everything, and your profession should be at the top of that list. While this transitional period has your mind working overtime, your partner may spring some surprising news that will catch you off guard. Don’t react until you’ve given yourself time to process the information. Call someone that makes you laugh and book spa appointments — or better yet, plan a quick getaway to help you figure everything out.

LIBRA – There’s nothing wrong with you — you’re just going through a growth period. Sometimes you have to get bent out of shape to see your true potential. Believing in yourself is where it all begins, and then the window of opportunity flies right open. Make sure to control your temper; this month may throw a lot of uncomfortable elements your way to test your patience. Count to 10 before you react. People who are overly critical don’t always know what they’re talking about.

SCORPIO – Your feelings towards the people you surround yourself with are yo-yo’ing and you’re uncertain which way to turn. Trusting your first instinct is the missing element. It will give you more control over everything you do in your life. If you find yourself in a compromising position, take the high road. Don’t feed into anyone else’s negativity when the situation has nothing to do with you. Pick up a yoga class or go see a spiritual healer and you’ll be refocused in no time.

SAGITTARIUS – If life only had a quick fix, all your problems will be solved. It’s not that no one understands where you are coming from — it’s that you don’t understand where you’re coming from. You can’t try and mold something into something it isn’t! The answers are really all around you — they’re just flying over your head. This isn’t as good as it gets, so luckily you have time to wake up and smell the beautiful roses that await. Believe in yourself enough to make a plan and execute it perfectly. Can you do that?

CAPRICORN – Ugh, isn’t it annoying when people tell you “patience is a virtue”? Duh! If you had any, you probably wouldn’t be so impatient! Actually you’re not impatient — you just come across that way because you’re blocked going in one direction and you’re capable of more. You just need to realize why you haven’t moved forward. Once you do, it will empower you to take yourself anywhere you need to go. Don’t cloud your skies with work-related stress. Find some well-deserved pleasure in a fun night out with the girls.

AQUARIUS – Grabbing your attention is a little difficult these days — where’s your head? You’re obsessed with this idea of who you think you are. Everyone around you sees how wonderful you are, but do you really need to remind them every ten seconds or is it the sound of your own voice that you love? A good wake-up call may be just around the corner. There are a few things inside your soul you have to set free. It’s time to take that long overdue trip and let out all those repressed feelings.

PISCES – It’s wonderful to be able to see so far into your future, but you need to realize that those small steps in between are what get you there. Just allow yourself enough time to gather your thoughts and gain your strength. There are no rules to follow (you just think there are). A plan is needed at this time and you also need to pay attention to your finances. Don’t make any big purchases without reading the fine print — it may end up more expensive then you think. Just focus on what’s in front of you first and then go from there.

(FYI: You can keep up with Joey’s latest fashion and beauty adventures by following him onTwitter or Facebook!)