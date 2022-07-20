Joey King Looks So Badass With a Short Pink Bob

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Joey King has been giving it her all on this Bullet Train press tour. She stars in the film alongside huge celebs such as Karen Fukuhara, Brad Pitt and Zazie Beetz. Maybe because of that, she’s brought her A-game when it comes to her red carpet looks. At a special screen in Berlin earlier this week, King totally changed up her beauty look with a short pink bob — a far departure from her usual long brown hair.

At first, we weren’t sure if King bleached and chopped her hair for real. The wig is that good. Now that she’s hit another Bullet Train premiere with her usual brown hair, we know for sure the pink look was faux. Still, that’s the way to do it. Why destroy your strands with bleach when you can put on a really good wig and fool everyone? Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was responsible for the dramatic bob. He shared photos on his Instagram and spilled the actor is wearing an all-black Balenciaga ‘fit. The whole look together can’t be described as anything other than badass.

King’s hair is such a show-stopper, we always missed the makeup. How dare we. Makeup artist Polly Osmond killed the glam, with a dramatic smoky eye that has a bit of pink-purple shimmer to perfectly compliment the hair. Osmond revealed she used the Pat McGrath Subliminal Dark Star MTHRSHP Eyeshadow Palette with Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Vivid Amethyst. (Both of these are older products and not currently shoppable, sorry!)

To finish the dramatic eye, Osmond used MAC Cosmetics Eye Kohl Eyeliner in Smolder and Nars Climax Extreme Mascara ($24 at Nars). As for the perfect pink lips, if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury stan, you’ll recognize the discontinued Super Nineties shade. It’s the perfect tawny-brown matte lipstick.

King has a few more big red carpets for Bullet Train and we’ll definitely be watching.