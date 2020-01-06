Joey King’s Geometric Mani Is the Golden Globes Look I Can’t Stop Thinking About

While we’re all busy drooling over the dresses, suits, hair and makeup looks at the Golden Globes, it’s easy to miss all the manicures. There’s a reason for that. Most of the time, celebrities go pretty simple with blush pinks and nudes that are NBD. But sometimes one stands out, such as Joey King’s nails at the 2020 Golden Globes. Her manicure went perfectly with her stunning Iris van Herpen optical illusion dress you’ll have to see to believe.

Manicurist Thuy Nguyen was responsible for the actress’ nails that stood out without distracting from the dress. “Tonight, at the Golden Globes, Joey King is wearing a magical dress by Iris Van Herpen,” Nguyen said in a statement. “To complement the dress, we chose to do a geometric nail look that highlights the actress’ colorful personality.” Nguyen used Essie nail polish to create the look and if you have a little patience, you can try it out at home.

“Each nail features a different configuration of thin, geometric lines,” Nguyen continued.

First, Nguyen applied two coats of Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Gossamer Garments ($11.49 at Target). Then, with a thin nail art brush, she painted lines on each nail with Essie Nail Polish in Blanc ($8.49 at Amazon) and Licorice ($8.49 at Amazon). She sealed the look with a layer of Essie Gel Couture Platinum Grade Top Coat ($8.99 at Amazon).

We hope these two work together again for the Oscars and give us even more ideas for our next nail appointment.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.