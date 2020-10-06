Joe Jonas Dyed His Hair Pink Just In Time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It seems the pink hair dye really is flying off the shelves during quarantine! Joe Jonas is the latest celeb to debut pink hair on his already bleached buzzcut. We can’t really know why the new dad decided to switch up his hair but he did put a breast cancer awareness ribbon on his Instagram story so it’s possible he did it to honor the month—or it was just a nice coincidence. Either way, it’s all about pink right now, especially during October.

Jonas shared another even more important photo of his new pink hair, this time to his grid. He captioned the photo #ivoted and showed off his voting sticker. Jonas and his wife Sophie Tuner recently welcomed their daughter, Willa, and have been keeping it low key. But Jonas knows how important it is to share that you voted and to encourage others to make sure their voice is heard as well.

If you’re voting by mail and are bummed you aren’t getting a sticker (just me?), there’s a ton of cool merch to rock this election. There are Biden/Harris tees and sweatshirts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg face masks and so many more ways to show your support. Whether you want to do it with pink hair is up to you. Take inspo from Kaia Gerber, Faith Hill and her daughter, as well as Dua Lipa to find the cool pink hue for you. Or maybe it makes more sense to go blue for election day. Hilary Duff’s blue bob is a good place to start.