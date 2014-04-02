Joe Biden Reveals His Skin Care Secret on ‘The Rachael Ray Show’

Vice President Joe Biden talked about a few things while virtually (via video chat, naturally) stopping by Rachael Ray‘s talk show on Monday—health care, proposing to wife Jill, pranks—but Rachael had one burning question to ask the politician that piqued our interest in particular. The TV chef and host first complimented Biden on his “glowing, perfect skin,” then, dun dun dunnnn, asked him what his skin care routine entailed.

The answer? Clinique. Said Biden, “On Jill’s instructions, about five years ago, she said I should use Clinique, and there’s a men’s Clinique that has an SPF 20. She was worried about my face, so I do whatever Jill tells me.”

We love a man who uses moisturizer, but a man who’s smart enough to use an SPF moisturizer? Now that’s a man deserving of the title of Vice President. And hey, good work, Jill.

