10 Jobs That Can Make You Fat

We all know our jobs can affect our waistlines. But according to a new study in Preventing Chronic Disease, having the wrong job is associated with a more than doubled risk of obesity.

Researchers surveyed 37,626 Washington state workers and found that, while 24.6 percent of them were obese, the rates seriously varied depending on participants’ occupations—from 11.6 percent all the way up to 38.6 percent.

Check out where your job falls on the obesity prevalence scale below!

The Jobs with the Highest Obesity Risk:

1. Truck drivers – 38.6%

2. Transportation and material moving – 37.9%

3. Protective services – 33.3%

4. Cleaning and building services – 29.5%

5. Health services – 28.8%

6. Mechanics and repairers – 28.9%

7. Administrative support – 27.9%

8. Personal services – 27.2%

9. Technicians (plus related support) – 26.6%

10. Precision production and plant operators – 26.1%

The Jobs with the Lowest Obesity Risk:

1. Health-diagnosing occupations – 11.6%

2. Natural and social scientists – 17.3%

3. Postsecondary teachers -17.6%

4. Health assessment and treating (not including registered nurses) – 18.2%

5. Other professional specialties – 19.7%

6. Construction – 19.9%

7. Food preparation and service – 20.1%

8. Engineers, architects, and surveyors – 20.2%

9. Lawyers and judges – 21.7%

10. Math and computer scientists – 21.8%

If your job puts you at a higher risk of being overweight and a career change isn’t an option, don’t freak out. Researchers also polled the respondents on their off-the-clock exercise habits and produce consumption and found that (unsurprisingly) they play a pretty big role in maintaining a healthy weight. To that end, check out our favorite ways to get more active and eat better in the workplace—no matter what your job description entails!

