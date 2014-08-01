Beauty Cheat Sheet for Your Next Job Interview

Big job interview? Congratulations! Do your research and dress the part – but remember, your interview starts before you enter the office. How you groom on the big day can have very big ramifications on whether you get the job or not!

Get a good night’s sleep TWO nights before the interview

The night before, you’ll likely be up nervous or excited for the interview the next day. Two nights before the interview is the time where you can get great rest so that you don’t have bags under your eyes and those tired face wrinkles. Sleep an extra hour or two if you can to get extra benefits, says Kenny Kline, sleep expert and founder of Slumber Sage.

Of course, even with the best of intentions, you may be up late stressing about a big job interview. Don’t show it! The trick with covering up dark under eye circles is using a color correcting concealer in a peach or orange shade, says Brittany Spyksma, Blushington’s Head Makeup Artist. Using an orange tone will cancel out any blue that is under the eye area, which ultimately helps conceal any unwanted darkness. Sounds crazy, but it works.

Remember the old-school color wheel? Orange and blue are opposite colors, which is why they cancel each other out, says Spyksma. After you’ve used a peachy shade to correct the blueish tones, go back over the entire eye area (including the eye lid) and apply a brightening concealer; either in your exact skin tone or one hint of a shade lighter to help illuminate the eye area.

Hair: Keep it simple

If your hair is long, pull it back in a chic ponytail. Then, you won’t be tempted to nervously play or twist it while talking during the actual interview, says George Gonzalez, owner of George the salon Chicago. Even if you don’t use hairspray every day, a light mist will keep flyaways away. This is especially important if doing interviews through video conferencing. Skip the flashy and over the top hair accessories and always make sure to keep your hair out and away from your face. A simple barrette or bobby pin is a great way to do this. If you do have bangs, this is ok too. Just make sure they are freshly trimmed and cleaned to give off a polished look.

Less is more

For a job interview you want to look natural and polished, not overly made-up, says Physicians Formula’s Celebrity Makeup Artist, Joanna Schlip. Stick to smooth, dewy skin, a well defined eye and a natural lip. To ensure skin looks natural, start with a multi-tasking BB or CC cream and then evaluate where you might need more coverage and spot treat accordingly. You might need less than you think!

If you’re worried about too much shine, arm yourself with a translucent powder and touch-up prior, says Schlip. Give skin some warmth with a dusting of blush to the cheeks. Smile and apply accordingly. You will want to make sure you look alert and prepared, so steer clear of heavy liner. Schlip recommends sticking with neutral shadows, a fine eyeliner and mascara. And don’t forget to curl those lashes for a fresh and awake look! Keep the lip natural. Glossy lips can be too much, but you want a bit of color. Apply a gloss, wait 30 seconds and blot. A little color adds attention to detail. Last, but not least, be sure to clean up the brows. A pretty arch is a nice touch.

Nails

This isn’t the time to go for that bold pink glitter. Get a fresh manicure, but choose a classic red or neutral – your personality can shine through once you get the job! Make sure your nails are well manicured. Whether you wear polish or not, keep the nails at a nice length, filed (no jagged edges!) and be sure your cuticles are pushed back, says Amanda Gabbard, the beauty expert and lead makeup specialist at the Guerlain Spa in the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria New York.

Sweating

To prevent inevitable sweating, wear a good deodorant and don’t hesitate to powder the forehead and t-zone to prevent visible perspiration! Just like the saying goes, ‘never let them see you sweat!’

Posture

Posture is a must, says Gabbard. Standing up straight with shoulders back is worth its weight in gold! Make eye contact upon shaking hands and flash those pearly whites! In general, these little actions immediately set a positive tone and that you are confident and self-assured!

Always know your audience

Are the people interviewing you laid back with a more casual vibe? Then tone down the makeup and hair and refrain from wearing big name brands as this could definitely be a turn off.