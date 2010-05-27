Joanna Vargas’ New Facial Makes Getting Your Greens That Much More Fun

Photo: iStock.com

Certain things are rare beauty occurrences that you will be able to exactly replicate a fancy salon blow-out; that you will trim your bangs with the same precision as your stylist; and that you will leave a facial without an embarrassing amount of redness. Well, facialist extraordinaire Joanna Vargas, always manages to defy the latter expectation I have constantly left her jewel-box-sized Midtown studio without a trace of makeup on because my skin looks totally radiant (definitely not its usual state). So needless to say, Im hooked, and anytime Vargas adds something new to her treatment menu, I am quick to book an appointment.

Her latest facial is all about greens, which Vargas, a longtime juicer and all-around healthy-minded person herself, discovered are just as beneficial for your skin as they are for your body. Her All Greens with Envy Cellular Renewal Facial features a plethora of organic herbs and ingredients like paprika, yucca, flaxseed and linseed extracts, and honey. Both light microdermabrasion with a diamond tip wand and extractions which Vargas somehow manages to make so painless that I actually fell asleep are included; and she uses a number of natural products worth investigating.



Phyt’s Serum Reviderm and Eminence Organic Tomato Sun Cream

My two favorites were Phyts Serum Reviderm, which is packed with antioxidant chlorophyll, and Eminence Organics Tomato Sun Cream that boasts an impressive organic SPF of 16 and lots of zinc, which absorbs oil and calms skin after extractions. The facial may cost a whole lot more than a plate of kale, but its so worth it.

All Greens with Envy Cellular Renewal Facial, $175, at Joanna Vargas Skin Care, 501 Fifth Ave., Suite 707, 212-949-2350, joannavargas.com.

