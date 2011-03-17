Joan Smalls & Constance Jablonski Share Their Beauty Secrets

Models are those strange creatures that somehow always seem flawless whether or not they have been jetting back and forth from fashion show to show or on set for countless hours. So of course when you’re able to catch a few moments alone with them to talk (and stare) the first thing that comes up is what beauty products they rely on to look that good.

At the Estee Lauder Women and Beauty event the other day I found myself chatting with Joan Smalls and Constance Jablonski. Both Smalls and Jablonski told me that they needed to have mascara on them at all times, and Jablonski added that having a light moisturizer is helpful too.

To keep their skin flawless even after all of that caked on makeup from photoshoots the girls both remove their makeup at night and again use a moisturizer. Smalls added that with the wear and tear of fashion week she’s been using Estee Lauder’s Verite under her eyes because her skin becomes so sensitive, and then using Advanced Night Repair and moisturizing after that. Flawless skin takes work ladies!

Now that fashion month has winded down, both ladies are enjoying a little down time. Smalls recently took a couple of days off and will be heading to Puerto Rico (her hometown) for her next shoot, which she happily said won’t be like work since she’ll be able to hang out with friends and family. Jablonski is also headed for a vacay, taking a weekend in D.C. with friends, noting that “I’m dying to go to the sand but honestly with all of this flying, just taking a train to the city will be nice and relaxing.”

Ah, the life of the young and beautiful right?

Photos: Joan Smalls and Constance Jablonski, Theo Wargo, WireImage