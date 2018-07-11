The Natural Oils Joan Smalls Uses to Moisturize Her Lashes and Edges

When you’re a supermodel like Joan Smalls, you spend a lot of time in a hair and makeup chair. And though it seems fun to be glammed every day, the constant toll of makeup artists and hairstylists poking and picking at your face isn’t the best for your skin and hair. Fortunately for Smalls, she’s come up with a DIY solution to the damage. And fortunately for us, it involves only three simple natural oils.

In an interview with Byrdie, the 30-year-old model revealed the natural oils mix she uses every day to keep her eyelashes moisturized and her hair edges hydrated. The mixes combines three fan-favorite oils: coconut, castor and lavender. “I do a mix of castor oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and put it on a brush and apply it to my eyelashes and my hair edges for extra moisture,” Smalls said. “Since I’m constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day.”

As everyone and their moms know, coconut oil does wonders to condition and nourish the hair—among many other beauty benefits. Castor oil, which can be found in many hair products, works in a similar to keep the hair healthy, strong and shiny. Likewise, massaging lavender oil in your scalp can promote hair growth and prevent hair loss, so if you want supermodel-long lashes like Smalls, her oils mix will likely do you good.

We might not all be supermodels who sit in hair and makeup chairs for days on end. But when temperatures soar well over a 100 degrees in the summer, everyone’s hair and skin could use some hydration.