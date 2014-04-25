Best of the Week: Joan Smalls’ Blue Mascara, Sophia Bush’s Graphic Liner, More

Whether they were models, models turned actresses, or movie stars on the red carpet this week, each woman looked impossibly beautiful. Ladies like Sophia Bush and Joan Smalls decided to take some beauty risks, while others like Emma Watson and Leighton Meester decided to keep things simple. Understated or exaggerated, though, every girl looked gorgeously glamorous.
This week’s beauty round up is made up of 10 stunning looks, each one different from the next. So, hopefully there is one that you will enjoy, and maybe even want to recreate. If that’s the case, we would love to hear which celebrity rocked your favorite look, so feel free to let us know in the comments below!
Ok, we get that Joan Smalls is a supermodel and an all around flawless human being, but do you think if we sport the same electric blue liner and lashes like Joan we will look as amazing as she does? It's definitely worth a shot.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CHANEL
There's just something about Cameron Diaz's simple, yet stunning look at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Other Woman" that we love. Perhaps her soft, shimmering shadow or her fun fuschia lips have something to do with it?
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
We're always pleased to see a celebrity rocking barely there makeup and polished, sideswept locks on the red carpet. Looks like Emmy Rossum is pretty happy about it too!
Photo:
John M. Heller/Getty Images
Emma Roberts continues to impress us with her beauty game on the red carpet. This time she added a hint of texture to her hairdo, a bit of blush to her cheeks, and a pinch of pink to her pout to make one stunning hair and makeup combination.
Photo:
D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Hilary Rhoda's classic red lips against her milky white skin and impressive brows stunned at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Leighton Meester embraced the monochrome trend while attending the screening of "Life Partners" at the Tribeca Film Festival, matching her eyeshadow and lips to her new ombre locks.
Photo:
Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
From swimsuit model to actress, Kate Upton appears to be transitioning quite well from appearing on the cover of magazines to lighting up movie screens.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lily Alridge's over the shoulder, kohl rimmed gaze made heads turn and cameras flash on the red carpet. You can see that her years of posing professionally have truly paid off.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CHANEL
We are obsessed with the graphic liner Sophia Bush rocked at the Elle Women in Music concert celebration this week. By keeping her hair sleek and the rest of her makeup simple, her unique eye look could remain the center of attention.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Emma Watson looked pretty in pink at the premiere of "Boulevard" in New York City. Her pale, shimmering shadow and soft pink lips make Emma look like the picture of spring.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage