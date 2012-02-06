Joan Rivers Has Gotten Over 700 Plastic Surgery Procedures

The 78-year-old Joan Rivers revealed that she has gone under the knife 739 times. While it is no secret that the E! star is a fan of plastic surgery, we just didn’t realize the extent of her addiction.

“Every weekend I just go in and I do something new. I get a 10th one free. It’s a little like coffee you just keep going,” she said.

Apparently, Joan’s daughter Melissa isn’t too happy about her mother’s behavior.

“At one point I start to think the risk outweighs the reward, so I wanted my mom to know how I felt about it and I think I made myself fairly clear,” she said. But it was when Melissa and herfriends were trying to talk Joan out of a procedure that she managed to sway them otherwise.

“They all said, ‘You shouldn’t do it, you shouldn’t do it.’ And I said, ‘What if I pay for everybody in this room? What would you do?’ Every single person (accepted),” Joan explained.

