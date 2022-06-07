This $12 Drugstore Concealer Is Taking Over TikTok: “It Blends Out Like a Dream”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We know all about Korean-American brand Joah Beauty but TikTokers are officially just discovering it. And we’re seriously happy about it. Everyone should know about the affordable makeup and skincare brand available at CVS. In the last few weeks, Joah’s Perfect Complexion Eye Serum Concealer has gone viral on TikTok, mostly thanks to a stellar review by our girl Mikayla Nogueira.

“Why haven’t I heard a single person talking about this concealer?” Nogueira asks her more than 12 million TikTok followers. “It is absolutely beautiful on the skin,” she continues. She applies it all over her face, including under her eyes and on the high points of her face. “It goes on so smooth,” she says. “This is a very hydrating concealer so if you have a dry under-eye or mature under-eye, this is for you.”

Nogueira blends the formula out with a sponge and says it “blends out like a dream.” She says it “melts and brightens” and “you will not crease with this concealer.” She adds: “This is the smoothest a drugstore concealer has made my under-eye.”

Nogueira isn’t the only one loving the concealer. TikToker @therobelifeblog tried it and said the final result looked “so natural and so beautiful.”

There are 10 shades of Perfect Complexion Eye Serum Concealer. It’s a hydrating, buildable formula infused with ceramides and peptides to keep the pigment from settling into fine lines. If you have more oily skin, you might want to set your under-eyes with powder as this concealer doesn’t dry down fully matte. (Matte makeup can sometimes make lines more prominent.) The finish is more natural — not matte or dewy.

Right now, all 10 shades are in stock on CVS’s website but with the low price tag and the TikTok fever, there’s no way it’s going to stay that way. Go grab it now — don’t say we didn’t warn you!