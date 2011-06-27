Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell Ad Campaign Has The Cutest Bunnies

Jo Malone’s biggest fragrance launch since the brand’s iconic Lime Basil and Mandarin is set to hit stores in September, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the stunning ad campaign that will debut with it.

The scent, called Wild Bluebell by Jo Malone, is the first for the brand to feature a model instead of just a fragrance flacon. Created by perfumer Christine Nagel, the fragrance is composed of bluebell and cloves, lily of the valley, jasmine, white amber and musk.

The ad campaign features model Iekeliene Stange (and adorable little bunnies) laying in the notes of the fragrance, and was shot by famed fashion photographer Tim Walker. The cologne hits stores September 1 and will be accompanied by a 30 ml. and 100 ml. sizes as well as body care products and a candle.