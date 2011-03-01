Jo Malone’s New Jo Loves Fragrance… We Already Loves It!

Her name is synonymous with one of the most popular fragrance brands on the beauty market today. From luxurious candles to intoxicating colognes, Jo Malone’s scents have an addictive quality that people can’t seem to get enough of. So fans will be happy to know that the fragrance guru has done it again, launching a new brand called Jo Loves. Malone stepped down from the Jo Malone Ltd. brand in 2006, seven years after selling it to Este Lauder in 1999. We can expect a very personal collection of flavor-inspired products. The Jo Loves website launches today, where Jo will personally introduce the new brand to audiences via video. If I know Jo (and I like to think I do), this will definitely be another winner!

Jo Loves… from Jo Malone on Vimeo.