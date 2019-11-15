Jo Malone Teamed Up With Zara and I’m Freaking Out

Fans of Jo Malone, rejoice. The fragrance heavyweight is coming to a store near you and it’s one you probably frequent all the time. Malone joined forces with Zara (yes, that Zara) on eight unisex fragrances called Zara Emotions Collection by Jo Loves, a collaboration that’s a departure for both brands. The famed perfumer is known for luxe scents and this new partnership has Malone getting creative with a lower price point. But it was still a no-brainer.

“I shop there and I’m probably there three to four times a week,” Malone told WWD. “They are a global brand that is probably one of the best in the world. I walked through hundreds of Zara stores and could really see that the consumers love shopping at Zara, and that’s a brand that I want to work with.” Creating these new fragrances allowed Malone to think outside the box. Her favorite from the collection is Bohemian Bluebells, which she says is one of the most “diverse and daring” fragrances she’s ever made.

“It’s so different than anything I have ever created and I strongly suspect it’s going to be on the top three straight away,” Malone told WWD. “We went through hundreds of submissions but when I smelt this one, I kept going back to it. It has lavender in it, which you have to be careful with because it can be a very old smell, but I wrapped it in a smoky hyacinth.”

These fragrances are part of a “long-term relationship” so the collection is only going to continue to grow. They’ll retail for $28.16 each so they’re a great way to jump into the Jo Malone world. They’re available today in Zara stores and online.

