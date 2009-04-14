Jo Malone Adds to the Kohdo Wood Collection

Jo Malone, the British lifestyle brand known for its unique fragrance portfolio and luxury home products, has introduced two new products to their limited edition Kohdo Wood Collection. The line, comprised of the Lotus Blossom & Water Lily scent and the Dark Amber & Ginger Lily scent, is formulated to reflect a modern interpretation of Kohdo, the ancient Japanese art of incense appreciation. The Lotus Blossom & Water Lily, with its blend of mandarin, sacred lotus blossom, bamboo and aloeswood, is designed to encourage energy, inspire confidence and focuses the mind. The combination of cardamom, orchid and kyara wood that make up Dark Amber & Ginger Lily, is, conversely, intended to cleanse the senses and encourage relaxation.

Drawing on the characteristics of these two scents, Jo Malone is now introducing the Lotus Blossom & Water Lily Shower Gel, intended to energize the senses and inspire you to greet the day with a sense of awakening, as well as the calming Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Bathing Soak, meant to promote harmony, tranquility, and relaxation.

The idea of waking up with the new Lotus Blossom & Water Lily shower gel and a splash of the cologne and then relaxing after a long day with a bath drawn with the Dark Amber & Ginger Lily bathing soak (with the scented candle lit, of course), sounds almost as good as a day at the spa. If only work didn’t interrupt…

Jo Malone Lotus Blossom & Water Lily Collection; Cologne 1 fl oz for $55, 3.4 fl oz for $100; Bath Oil, $100; Shower Gel, $50; Home Candle, $65; at jomalone.com

Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Collection; Cologne 1 fl oz for $55, 3.4 fl oz for $100; Bath Oil, $100; Bathing Soak, $75; Home Candle, $65; at jomalone.com