JLo’s Bouncy Wedding Blowout Feels Both Retro & Current at the Same Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t remember why I originally signed up for Jennifer Lopez’s website and newsletter. But I’m so glad I did. Because the star didn’t work with a tabloid for her wedding announcement and she didn’t post about it on Instagram. She sent an email! It’s like we’re BFFs and I was one of the first to know (I wasn’t). In it, I learned about Lopez’s Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck, her dress, wedding hair and nails — all the important things.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Lopez writes. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

Lopez (wait, I guess she’s an Affleck now?!) went on to share images of their Vegas nuptials. She looked classically beautiful, with a bouncy blowout by longtime hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton. He told Vogue he wanted a more timeless look than overly trendy. “We felt the hair shouldn’t be overly done,” he said. “I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling — that when she walked, the hair bounced.”

As for other beauty details, Lopez’s manicurist Tom Bachik revealed the exact nail color the bride chose to marry in. The light taupe gray hue is Bio Seaweed Gel dip powder in Are You Sure? Gorgeous!