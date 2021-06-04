It’s Official: No One Slays A Smoky Eye Like Jennifer Lopez

While the world was watching Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite in Miami and then back home in Los Angeles, I was busy drooling over Lopez’s latest makeup look. Maybe she’s feeling herself in her (old) new relationship, as one does, or maybe it’s for work. But JLo’s smoky eye is the perfect throwback ’90s beauty look I’m about to copy STAT.

Lopez posted a slideshow to Instagram showing cute snaps of her hanging with her kids. In the first photo, Lopez is pursing her lips for the camera while her son plays video games in the background. (What mom can’t relate to that?!) There’s obviously a filter on the photo so it’s hard to get a good look at the exact colors but it seems to be a brown and taupe smoky eye with black liner, lashes and her classic light pink lip.

It’s giving off total Jenny from the Block vibes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The classic eye look works for any occasion, though it seems a little glam for just hanging at home. Though, this is Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about here. You can get a similar look with the Milani Soft & Sultry Eyeshadow Palette ($29.99 at Amazon) and Maybelline Eyeshadow Palette, The Nudes ($8.99 at Amazon). Plus, you’re going to need some eyeliner like Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner Pencil ($3.81 at Amazon) and mascara like Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara ($8.98 at Amazon).

Now you’re on your way to slaying a cool-toned smoky eye like JLo. Just maybe don’t get back together with your ex, too.