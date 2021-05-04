J.Lo’s Ponytail Is So Big Because It’s Full Of Secrets

Sunday night was the filming of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, hosted by Selena Gomez. The concert featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R., and more. As expected, J.Lo pulled out all the stops with a show-stopping ponytail that even she admits means “it’s about to go down.” This might be the fluffiest, fullest, most voluminous ponytail we’ve seen from the star—and for good reason. This is an important night and she wasn’t about to phone it in.

You can thank Lopez’s fave hairstylist Chris Appleton for the major pony. “Last night @jlo made all our ponytail dreams come true,” he wrote on Instagram. Lopez herself commented “my fave” with heart emojis so even she admits this hair was even more epic than usual. It’s not her usual sky-high pony but instead starts about halfway down her head. Layers and layers of bronde hair cascade down her back all the way to her butt cheeks. That has to be heavy.

Of course, that wasn’t Lopez’s only look of the night. She hit the stage in a sparkly Elie Saab jumpsuit with her ultra-long highlighted blonde hair parted in the middle with light waves down her back. Makeup artist Scott Barnes gave her a cool-toned glam and used his own brand’s new cream foundation. Her glittery nude nails are by Tom Bachik, who also did Selena Gomez’s black-and-white talons for the evening.

Be sure to tune in Saturday, May 8 on ABC, CBS, FOX, iHeartMedia, YouTube and more, to see J.Lo, Gomez and all the celebs in action for a great cause. Hint: Prince Harry was there! You don’t want to miss it.