JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri

At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.

Lopez had her usual dream team with her in Capri. That includes Chris Appleton on hair, Tom Bachik on nails, Mariel Haenn on fashion and Mary Phillips on makeup. Phillips shared what she used to give Lopez that sparkle and it’s all from Pat McGrath Labs. This isn’t surprising. No one does multi-dimensional shine like iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath. Phillips even used a brand-new eyeshadow palette from the brand.

If you’re wanting to copy this look at home (because SAME), here’s exactly what Phillips used. For Lopez’s skin, the MUA applied Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder ($32 at Sephora) to give a radiant finish to the face. She brightened up her skin with Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in shades Desert Orchid and Nude Venus ($39 at Sephora). To top it all off with some glow, Phillips reached for the Skintense Glow shade from the new Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette ($128 at Pat McGrath Labs).

Of course, Phillips used the same palette, specifically shades Xtreme Nocturne, Astral Lilac Aura, Skintense Glow, for Lopez’s glittery eyes. To anchor the color, she also applied hues Xtreme Black, Astral Ghost Orchid from the Mothership III: Subversive eyeshadow palette ($128 at Pat McGrath Labs). She liked Lopez’s eyes with PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil in Xtreme Black ($29 at Sephora) before curling her lashes with the Tweezerman ProCurl Eyelash Curler ($24 at Sephora). She finished the eyes with FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara ($32 at Sephora).

For her lips, Phillips lined first with PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural ($29 at Sephora) and topped with Clear Vinyl Gloss and Lust Gloss in Blitz Gold ($29 at Sephora).

The results? Maybe the best Lopez’s makeup has ever looked for the big stage.