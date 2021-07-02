JLo Showed Off Her Natural Waves & New Bronze Hair Color While Teasing Her New Single

Jennifer Lopez has a new single and she’s celebrating over on her Instagram. While teasing Cambia El Paso, JLo showed off a new golden bronze hair color and her natural texture. “Un mensaje especial para mi #JLovers,” she wrote, which translates to “a special message for my…” She continues: “Tan emocionada por #CambiaElPaso … disponible este lunes,” which means “I’m so excited for Cambia El Paso available this Monday.” So soon!

Colorist Tracey Cunningham is responsible for Lopez’s new color, which she calls “golden bronze.” She used Redken color to give Lopez gorgeous low-lights, which breaks up her solid blonde and gives a more natural look that brightens Lopez’s face. She finished with Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28 at Sephora) to keep her client’s hair soft and strong.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cunningham’s other celeb clients include Emma Stone, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry and Jessica Biel. She just released her first book, which will help you find the perfect hair color for you.

Tracey Cunningham’s True Color: The Essential Hair Color Handbook isn’t just some boring memoir. You’ll actually learn a lot about hair from this book. Cunningham’s hair color philosophy is all about revealing your true color by looking at photos of yourself as a child. So, she includes tons of pictures of celebrities as kids, including Christina Ricci, Lily Rabe and Maria Sharapova. It’s a really fascinating read.

Hey, maybe Lopez’s golden bronze hair is actually the perfect color for you. Find out by grabbing her colorist’s new book.