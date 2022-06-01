J.Lo Got Her and Ben Affleck’s Initials on Her Nails In the Most Romantic Mani Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget fancy rings. It’s all about getting your bae’s initials are your nails now. Kim Kardashian put a “P” for Pete Davidson on her nails for Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, and now J.Lo got Ben Affleck’s initials on her latest manicure. It’s the most romantic way to show your love that’s well, much more temporary than a tattoo. A manicure lives forever — but just in photos.

Celeb manicurist and Lopez’s go-to Tom Bachik is responsible for the nail art. “If you know … then you know,” Bachik captioned an Instagram photo of the singer’s manicure, adding, “Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” The nail art features J.Lo’s famous nude nails with a gold “J” and “B” sticker on top. Of course, because it’s J.Lo, the photo also shows her gorgeous 8.5-carat diamond ring. We guess sometimes you can have the manicure and the ring.

Bachik told Us Weekly about the chic nail art. “Metallic accents and pops of color are so hot for this summer vibe,” he said. “For this, I pulled a couple different chrome gold sticker packs and created a simple couples initials montage. [I also used] various sized accent hearts, our couples’ initials, then a few arrows to tie it all together.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez showed her love through fashion and beauty accessories. In 2021, she wore a gold necklace reading “BEN” on more than one occasion. We’re surprised Affleck hasn’t returned the love with a “Jennifer Lopez” tattoo added to his already extensive collection. Maybe Lopez isn’t into it. In a 2016 appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said Affleck’s massive back tattoo was “awful.”

We’re not exactly sure what this romantic manicure is for but J.Lo showed the full look on Instagram, posing in a black bikini and floral cover-up with nude heels looking stunning.