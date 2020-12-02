Jennifer Lopez On Her New Skincare Line & How Barbra Streisand Inspires Her Self-Care Routine

She’s been teasing us for months and now, JLo Beauty is finally (almost) here. You might not be able to shop it yet but we have all the details so you can game-plan what to add to your skincare routine. Because if the 51-year-old uses her own line, well, we know it seriously works. Just look at that “JLo Glow.”

JLo Beauty was inspired by Lopez’s lifelong mantra, The Five S’s: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements and sano—from the Spanish phrase, vivir sano, meaning live healthy. Lopez is all about that life, shunning drink and smoking, eating well, exercising and drinking lots of water. Self-care and skincare go hand-in-hand with this ethos.

Growing up, Lopez’s skincare routine was much simpler: Ivory soap and Avon. Her mother told her olive oil was a cure for everything so Lopez made her it was the base for her skincare line. “It’s all about the family tradition of using olive oil for skin and hair,” she told STYLECASTER. The line aims to give you hydration and a “full, youthful, glowy look.” Not that looking younger is the key to looking beautiful. Lopez tells herself, “I’m beautiful and youthful at any age.”

“I think there’s an unnatural standard with all the filters and fillers in the world right now,” she continues. “Aging in a graceful way is a crazy thought. You look great, whatever age you are. Not great for 50, great period!” Not that she wakes up feeling amazing every day. Lopez is actually human. “I have mornings I wake up and feel like crap,” she admits. “I tell myself, like my idol Barbra Streisand, ‘Hello, gorgeous!’ I tell myself I’m going to have the best day ever, the best day yet.”

Keep reading for all the details on the new eight-piece line that officially launches January 1. But set your iCal, because you can get early access to shop on December 8.

That Fresh Take

This hydrating eye cream is packed with patented peptides to help smooth fine lines, sugar-derived matrix for firming and a blurring complex to hide the look of dark circles.

That Hit Single

This gel-cream cleanser features the brand’s Olive Complex, an antioxidant-rich, olive blend of

squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract for all-day hydration.

That JLo Glow

Here’s that JLo-glow promise in a tube. It contains the Olive Complex, as well as yeast-derived ferment for softer skin, Japanese rice sake ferment for brightening and sugar-derived matrix for firming.

That Limitless Glow

Keep the glow going with serum-packed sheet masks.

That Star Filter

Would it be a JLo line without bronzer and highlighter? In three shades, mineral pigments give an instant glow. Use it alone or add it to moisturizer.

That Inner Love

Lopez says “you can’t really have great skin if you don’t do something from the inside out.” This supplement contains olive extract, vitamin E, manganese and copper. Check with your doctor to make sure they’re the right vitamins for you.

That Blockbuster

Along with the Olive Complex, this “wonder cream” is full of antioxidant-rich peptides, hyaluronic acid and yeast-derived ferment for silky smooth skin.

That Big Screen

Forget having great skin without sunscreen! Not only does this one have broad spectrum SPF30, but it also contains marine bamboo to help protect skin from blue light, as well as hyaluronic acid,

glycerin and natural sugars for hydration.

Additional reporting by Alana Peden.