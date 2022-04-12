JLo Just Revealed Her ‘Biggest Beauty Secrets’ & One Is Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

JLo got me. I think I know a lot about celebrities but when she posted a photo on Instagram writing there was a “Major announcement!!!!” on her website, I signed right up. I clicked right into OntheJLO.com, put in my e-mail address and waited for the big news. Sadly, it wasn’t top-secret wedding details. But I did get a sneak peek at her upcoming music video as well as info on JLo’s current must-have beauty products. She’s not just using her own brand right now, either. There are products I know and love, too.

But Lopez actually started her newsletter with a beauty tip that’s free: get some shut-eye! “My biggest beauty secret is to get enough sleep,” she wrote. “Seven to nine hours of sleep a night is not a luxury, for me, it’s a necessity.” She shared behind-the-scenes photos of her new music video — coming soon — and wrote she wanted to look “natural” in it. That means, some individual lashes, foundation without powder and cream blush on her lips and cheeks.

The singer didn’t get specific about all the products, such as the tinted moisturizer she used. But she did say she applied “MAC face and body cream” which could be the Strobe Cream ($36 at Sephora) or even Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation ($26 at Ulta Beauty) — currently included in Ulta Beauty’s big sale! To add color to her face, she used Nudestix’s NUDIES Matte All Over Face Blush Color in Sunkissed ($34 at Ulta Beauty). She put the coral-bronze hue on her lips, cheeks and eyes.

To finish her look, she used her favorite “It mascara,” which might be the cult-fave Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara ($26 at Ulta Beauty), as well as a product from her own JLo Beauty line. “I put my JLo Beauty complexion booster in rose gold on my brow bone, cheekbone and down the tip of my nose and chin.” She’s talking about That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster ($39 at Sephora), a sheer, skin-enhancing liquid that looks amazing on all skin tones. It’s one of her best products and doesn’t cost a million dollars. We love a high-low queen.