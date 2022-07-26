JLo Goes Naked for the Launch of Her First-Ever Body Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Jennifer Lopez first launched her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, back in January 2021, we were surprised to see only face products. Lopez is known for having a bangin’ body. We’re sure she uses a ton of products to keep it smooth and texture-free. Well, our prayers have been answered because JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm is here to help firm and hydrate the skin from chest to toe.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!” The new Mrs. Affleck (yes, she changed her name) debuted the product on her 53rd birthday. “Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm,” she wrote.

Of course, to get this JLo body, you’ll have to eat well and exercise — a lot. But for more hydrated skin that looks firmer and has fewer lines, give Booty Balm a try. It contains caffeine-rich Guarana seed extract to reduce puffiness, Pink Pepperslim extract to diffuse the look of stretch marks, Heptapeptide-7 (HP7), a combination of seven essential amino acids, to help boost natural collagen production, squalane to hydrate and hyaluronic acid to lock in that moisture. The addition of shea butter, avocado seed extract and bentonite clay help smooth out any texture on the skin.

Right now, you can only get your hands on Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm on the JLo Beauty website. But if you’re looking to shop at Sephora, you can get it online on September 6 and in-store on September 26. For now, you can shop the brand’s other top picks at the retailer.