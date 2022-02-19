Jin Soon Choi on the Biggest Spring Mani Trends & Her New Zodiac Nail Stickers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Nail artist Jin Soon Choi wears many hats. New Yorkers know her as the creative genius behind three salons, one of which Sarah Jessica Parker has been known to frequent (in the West Village, of course). The fashion world knows her as a go-to manicurist during fashion week and nail DIYers are big fans of her 9/10-free polish. Now, the Jin Soon brand is rolling out a fun addition to the long-wearing polish: zodiac nail art stickers!

Astrology fans are going to go crazy for the Astrological Signs ($12 at Jin Soon), Star Signs ($12 at Jin Soon) and Constellations ($12 at Jin Soon). They come in colorful options and neutrals for endless mani possibilities. Choi planned for these options.

“For a simple and quick mani, I love to use stickers on only one or two nails to accent the entire look,” she tells STYLECASTER. “For a more elaborate mani, I recommend doing a simple manicure with a white base using JINsoon Absolute White or a sheer creamy white like JINsoon Dew and applying a sticker on each nail for a pop of nail design.”

“People love both astrology and manicures; that’s why I created the Zodiac Nail Art Applique, for a fun, creative look that is easily achieved,” she adds. And if you’re looking to incorporate some nail art into your spring look, you’re in luck. Choi saw a ton trending at fashion week.

“This spring we will be seeing soft pastels and sheers and simple nail art,” Choi says, looking ahead. “Nail art just played a huge role in NYFW, and as a nail artist, that makes me very happy.” Check out the simple nail art from the Peter Do SS2022 show that was created by team JINsoon.

Although there’s always a good time for extra nails, Choi is a fan of focusing on nail health first. “I have always preferred and appreciated a strong, healthy nail. There is no better base for a manicure, so I’m rooting for healthy nail care in lieu of acrylics and fake nails,” she says. “There are so many fun things you can do on a natural nail that isn’t overpowering, like adding stickers.”

Ready to get started? Fake a fashion week mani with these easy-to-use stickers, below.

Star Signs Nail Art Appliqué

The animal or mythical figure that goes with your sign.

Constellation Nail Art Appliqué

The cutest star patterns in the horoscope.

Astrological Signs Nail Art Appliqué

The 12 symbols you know and love.