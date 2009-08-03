For all of you ladies who watched Sex and the City and drooled over the oodles of fabulous Jimmy Choo shoes but opted to take a vacation instead of paying $800 for pumps, fret no more!
British accessory brand Jimmy Choo is teaming up with H&M to design a line of accessories and women’s clothing.
How exciting!!!
Maybe after pining after these I can finally get an affordable version:
I wouldn’t mind playing a love game with those hotties.
Jimmy Choo joins the ranks of Madonna, Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld who have already created lines for the Swedish retailer. Jimmy Choo for H&M launches on November 14th in 200 select stores.
Will YOU purchase budget Jimmy Choo??
