For all of you ladies who watched Sex and the City and drooled over the oodles of fabulous Jimmy Choo shoes but opted to take a vacation instead of paying $800 for pumps, fret no more!

British accessory brand Jimmy Choo is teaming up with H&M to design a line of accessories and women’s clothing.

How exciting!!!

Maybe after pining after these I can finally get an affordable version:



I wouldn’t mind playing a love game with those hotties.

Jimmy Choo joins the ranks of Madonna, Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld who have already created lines for the Swedish retailer. Jimmy Choo for H&M launches on November 14th in 200 select stores.

Will YOU purchase budget Jimmy Choo??

(click here for the entire article on WSJ.com)