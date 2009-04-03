For Jill Scalamandre, CMO of Chrysallis, a beauty brand incubator, chairwoman of CEW and beauty industry veteran who’s has held top positions at Frédéric Fekkai, Avon, Prada Beauty and Revlon, it’s all about healthy, dewy skin, bright eyes and shiny hair. Here she shares her secrets for achieving all of the above.

1. “The combination of active Vitamin B3, ceramides and manuka honey quenches my skin with moisture and leaves a soft, supple after feel. And the texture of my skin has dramatically transformed since I’ve been using it.”

Canyon Ranch Your Transformation Restore Intensive Moisture, $95, at beauty.com

2. “Hides all my sins and doesn’t settle and cake in the little fine lines.”

MAC Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer, $15.50, at maccosmetics.com

3. “I use this to curl my lashes instead of mascara. It opens up the eyes and doesn’t smudge or flake when I unconsciously rub my eyes.”

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $19, at sephora.com

4. “Seals in the moisture around the eyes and on and around the lips. I carry a trial size around in my handbag.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $6, at drugstore.com

5. “Softens, shines and brings out the natural color of my hair.”

Fekkai Salon Glaze Clear Shine Rinse, $28, at sephora.com

6. “Not only is it a great, fast absorbing body oil, the lemon and ginger scent is sexy, warm and fresh all at the same time.”

Naturopathica Bath & Body Oil in Lemongrass and Ginger, $29, at skinbotanica.com

7. “My secret weapon to a fresh, healthy “just cut ” look. After blowdrying, I apply this violet scented defining cream and my hair looks professionally styled.”

Fekkai Coiff Magnifique Ultra-Light Finishing Crème, $23, at sephora.com

8. “I can’t wear concealer without it…This cream goes on like silk, absorbs instantly, and contains nicotinic acid (active niacin) in the formula to repair and smooth out the little crinkles around my eyes…I even put it on the upper eyelid area.”

NIA 24 Eye Repair Complex, $65, at NIA24.com

9. “I use this as a serum under my moisturizer… Like the eye cream, the nicotinic acid repairs and rebuilds the skin barrier…the quality of my skin is firmer, the pores are smaller, and the tone is more even. I am such a believer in nicotinic acid as a skin transformative ingredient.”

NIA 24 Skin Strengthening Complex, $85, at NIA24.com

10. “I never travel without it…As soon as I get off the plane, I take a glycolic pad and peel off all the “airplane skin’”

Avon Anew Clinical Advanced Retexturizing Peel, $15, at avon.com