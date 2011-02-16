Jil Soon Teams Up With MAC to Create a Mean, Green, Creme Lacquer Machine

A sneak peek of the newest nail trends was reported by AllLacqueredUp.com at the Doo.Ri fashion show during New York Fashion Week and has since been very highly anticipated. The deep-sea color, Beyond Jealous, was spotted on models’ nails and sparked further interest in the collection.

The website devoted to all cutting edge nail news reported that the color was derived from the same Gothic inspiration used by makeup artist Tom Pecheux, noted for his palette of white, gray, and black MAC products.

Nail artist (and creator of MAC’s FW09 collection), Jil Soon further explained her inspiration: “My husband is an architect, and I am constantly drawing inspiration and color ideas from his creations. I also have tons of exposure to fashion trends through my work at the fashion shows and on magazine shoots. I wanted to create colors that were not only incredibly fashion-forward and edgy, with an editorial feel to them but also were totally wearable for the everyday woman. I love all of the colors but am especially excited about the green hues: Dry Martini and Beyond Jealous. I think come Fall ‘09, green is going to be THE color.”

Two beautiful shades of green, a brown-based olive (Dry Martini), and a dark teal (Beyond Jealous), make up one-third of MAC’s latest collection. If green plans on being the purple of last fall — it is certainly off to a good start!

Other colors to look out for include: Dark Delicious, an almost black brown; Dance All Night, a brick red; Cool Reserve, a mix of lavender and grey; and For Fun, a vibrant purple.

MAC Nail Trend by Jil Soon will be released August 27th nationwide. Colors will be available for $12 each at all MAC beauty counters and at <a href=" https://www.maccosmetics.com/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>maccosmetics.com