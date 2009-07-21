A Jeweler’s Inspiration: Chopard’s “Cascade” Fragrance

The “Cascade” fragrance from Chopard, inspired by the Haute Joaillerie collection of jewelry, combines an alluring scent with a bit of bling. The cap resembles an elegant piece of statement jewelry that is easily imaginable with a flowing dress that matches the pearlized pink bottle– practically Oscar-worthy chic.

The fragrance channels the sophisticated feel of star-studded events, and diamonds “cascading” over the beautiful women who don them. According to Chopard, “Stars on the red carpet are beautiful, charismatic and glamorous with a touch of extravagance; they capture all eyes and enjoy the moment.”

Béatrice Piquet and Juliette Karagueuzoglou from IFF formulated the fragrance using pink pepper for a bit of spice, grapefruit flower and mandarin for citrus-y notes, orchid, heliotrope, wood, amber, and musk. Belle de Nuit, the nocturnal “Queen” or “Lady of the Night” tropical flower scent was added to mix as well.

Based on the fragrance’s extreme glam factor, a soiree was thrown in the fragrance’s honor– the Chopard Perfume Launch/Cascade Perfume Party at the Cannes Film Festival in May kicked off the publicity for the fragrance.