Get The Look: Jessica Szohr’s Smoky Makeup Brings Out Blue Eyes

We can always count on former Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr to step out smoldering, smoky looks to complement her blue eyes, and we loved her makeup at the recent premiere of her new movie, The Internship. Here’s how makeup artist Mai Quynh created the look.

Quynh first applied Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Shadow in Caviar ($25, shiseido.com), a black base, from the lash line to the crease. Next, using Dolce & Gabbana’s Eye Shadow Quad in Femme Fatale 100 ($59, Sephora.com), she mixed the taupe and black colors together and applied them to Szohr’s crease. She smudged the black shade along the lower lash line. To intensify the look, Quynh explains, “I rimmed her eyes with Becca Automatic Eye Pencil in Majorca [$23, beccacosmetics.com].” She then applied 2 coats of Diorshow Black Out Mascara ($25, Sephora.com).

