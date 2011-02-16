Jessica Simpson Makes a Comeback to Reality TV

Jessica Simpson, the ex-Newlyweds star, shoe and clothing designer and singer will officially be returning to the world of reality TV with a new show on VH1 that will begin filming in July.

The show, called The Price of Beauty, will feature Simpson traveling around the world and visiting different cultures to get their take on how to be beautiful. According to the Los Angeles Times Show Tracker blog, Simpson will be traveling “to meet women, study local fashions, dietary fads and beauty regimes,” to explore the meaning of true beauty.

The timing is a bit ironic for Simpson, who has recently been in the tabloids for her “mom jeans” and her weight issues. In a press release, Simpson said, “I have always believed that beauty comes from within and confidence will always make a woman beautiful, but I know how much pressure some women put on themselves to look perfect.”

Simpson’s quest back into the world of TV comes at a good time, considering her last few attempts at CD’s and movies didn’t bode so well. Her country album which was released in 2008, Do You Know, nobody knows about, and her recent films (Blonde Ambition and Major Movie Star) have been pretty much sent straight-to-DVD.

The Newlyweds (Simpson’s reality TV show with then husband Nick Lachey) catapulted her to stardom back in 2003, so maybe this is exactly what she needs. The Price of Beauty is set to air sometime in 2010, and it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if it will bring Simpson out of her rut.

Or, maybe Nick and Vanessa will launch an “I Have a Hot Body and We’re the Cutest Couple Ever” reality show next year….ouch, that was kind of harsh.