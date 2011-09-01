Jessica Simpson To Join BeautyMint, New eCommerce Site

As if Jessica Simpson didn’t have enough going on with designing a new jewelry line with Zales, her shoe line, clothing line, hair extensions, fragrances and everything else under the sun empire, she seems to now be expanding her portfolio.

The company BeachMint, which is the eCommerce company behind both StyleMint (a T-shirt site with designs by the Olsens) and JewelMint (a jewelry site that works with Kate Bosworth and Cher Coulter), have announced that they will be launching an anti-aging skin care site as well. The site, which will be called BeautyMint of course, will have Jessica Simpson and celebrity aesthetician Nerida Joy as their knowledgable duo. It will offer a new selection of products monthly for a set price of $29.99, and you can choose which product you want each month. Similar to the first two sites launched under the “Mint” brand, you’ll also be able to personalize the site so it will begin to recommend products for you.

Seeing as JewelMint and StyleMint have had their successes, it is an obvious move for the company to branch into beauty. Jessica Simpson has had some beauty experience (they quote her as having experience with ProActiv) but I’m not sure she would be my first choice. But then again, everything she touches certainly does seem to turn into gold. I also wonder how this site will do in comparison to Birchbox, the site that offers you a beauty sampling every month. Would you rather be offered just one new product personalized to your news, or get an entire new box of sample goods? And, do you look to Jessica Simpson as an anti-aging guru?