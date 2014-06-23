News: Jessica Paré’s Surprising Beauty Influence; An Amazing New Contouring Product

The gorgeous Jessica Paré of “Mad Men” says that her personal beauty routine is heavily influenced by the way she’s made up on the show. [Elle]

Natalie Portman showed off dramatically lighter locks at a Miss Dior event last week. [Us]

If you have an intimate, secret-sharing relationship with your hairstylist, then this list of things that only your stylist knows about you will be all too familiar. [Beauty High]

This new “contouring for dummies” face crayon from Tarte is high on our list of new products to buy immediately. [Allure]