Jessica Lange Goes On The View

Gibson Girls I am so excited to tell you that one of my absolute favorite actresses, the legendary Jessica Lange, was just nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Grey Gardens. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ms Lange before and when she was asked to join the ladies of The View to talk about her nomination, I was honored when she requested me to style her hair.

Usually when I do talk shows I have to be at the studios at the very crack of dawn. Since The View is an afternoon show, I didn’t have to be at the studio until 8:30 in the morning, which made me so happy.

She may be all glamour on the red carpet but in person Jessica is pretty low-key — she walked in wearing jeans and a really cute top. She had brought along a gorgeous Michael Kors dress for the show so I used that as my inspiration for her look.

I wanted her hair to look elegant and sophisticated, but not be so Upper East Side socialite. To give her that sexy, modern, yet still polished look, I used Build It Blow Drying Agent and Hair Sheet Styling on her wet hair. I then blew her hair dry and used a medium barrel curling iron to create waves. To give her hair that modern polish, I added lots of volume by backcombing the waves and then spraying it with Beautiful Hold Hair Spray.

The trick to making soft, touchable waves like Jessica’s is all in the cooling. I like to use large hot rollers on dry hair and then spray them with hairspray. Let the rollers cool down for 20 minutes — do your makeup and get dressed while you wait. Take the hot rollers out, then brush or use your fingers to comb through the curls to soften them up. Brushing them will get rid of that really defined curl and instead create a nice, volumized wave that doesn’t look too “done” or pageant-y. Spray your hair with a light mist of hairspray and you are good to go! This technique works really well on second-day hair and is a good way to refresh your hairstyle.

