K-Pop Star Jessica Jung Just Landed a Major Beauty Deal

She’s already a singer, author, actress, model and designer, and now Jessica Jung can add Revlon ambassador to her impressive resume. Jung gained popularity as a member of the Korean group Girls’ Generation at age 18 and went on to slay K-pop for the next seven years. She branched out on her own in 2014 and it’s been nothing but up from there. Though she has her own beauty and fashion line, Blanc & Eclare, this Revlon gig is her biggest with a beauty brand in the US to date.

“Revlon has always represented the epitome of glamour for me. As a young girl growing up in San Francisco, I couldn’t help but be dazzled by the bold imagery of iconic women wearing Revlon makeup,” Jung said in a statement. “To now be part of these legendary Revlon ambassadors is a thrill and an honor.” Jung joins an incredible group of women including Gal Gadot, Sofia Carson, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro. You’ll start seeing her in Revlon ads in Spring 2020.

“We were drawn to Jessica because she is a force of nature, channeling her positive energy and entrepreneurial mindset into achieving her goals and breaking boundaries all along the way,” said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President. “She loves to experiment with beauty and has an unapologetic spirit that helps her transcend convention, perfectly capturing our Live Boldly ethos. We’re thrilled to have her as part of the Revlon family.”

Jung will appear in global campaigns for the Super Lustrous and ColorStay franchises along with other new launches such as Total Color permanent hair color. She announced the gig to her more than nine million Instagram followers who are collectively freaking out for her. Of course, they’re also wondering when her next album is coming out but let’s let the girl enjoy this big moment first.