Jessica Chastain’s New YSL Fragrance Ad Features Smokey Eye, Loose Waves

Augusta Falletta
jessica chastain ysl

In her third installment of Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto fragrances, Jessica Chastain’s ad for Manifesto L’Eclat Eau de Toilette was revealed today, featuring the actress wearing a purple smokey eye (appropriate for the color scheme of the ad) and loose, undone waves. Jessica is also only wearing what appears to be half of a shirt, a bit of a questionable wardrobe choice.

YSL’s Manifesto L’Eclat Eau de Toilette was designed to be a fresh fragrance with a sense of style and femininity. Notes of jasmine and freesia pair with orange blossoms and vanilla for a scent that’s absolutely gorgeous. Available in 2014, the fragrance will come in 30, 50 and 90 ml Eau de Toilette.

