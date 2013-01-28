Get The Look: Jessica Chastain’s Glamorous Hair and Understated Makeup

Jessica Chastain looked breathtaking in her red Alexander McQueen dress at the 2013 SAG Awards, and she chose to keep her hair and makeup classic and glamorous with a soft, natural feel. The result was definitely one of the standouts on the red carpet. Here’s how to recreate her easy, yet elegant look.

The Makeup

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle complemented Jessica’s red dress and auburn hair with natural makeup that defined her features.

Skin: Kristofer illuminated Jessica’s skin with YSL Le Teint Touche Eclat in B40 ($55, yslbeauty.com) and applied Lancôme Blush in Peche Joue-Joue ($49, lancome.com) to her cheeks.

Eyes: Kristofer combined two shades of Lancôme Color Design Eye Shadow, Filigree and Snap ($19 each, lancome.com), to create an effortless look for Jessica’s eyes. He added Lancôme Liner Design Gel EyeLiner in Black Fishnets ($24.50, lancome.com) and Lancôme Hypnose Star Mascara ($28, lancome.com) to add definition. He filled in Jessica’s brows with Giorgio Armani Eye Brow Defining Pencil ($29, giorgioarmanibeauty.com).

Lips: To finish up Jessica’s classic look, Kristofer went with YSL Volupte Shine in Rouge in Danger ($34, yslbeauty.com) for her lip color.

The Hair

Hair stylist Renato Campora had Hollywood sophistication in mind when he was styling Jessica’s hair. He wanted to keep her hair soft and effortless in order to match Jessica’s natural beauty.

Step 1: Renato began by prepping Jessica’s wet hair with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse (vidalsassoon.com) to create lightweight volume.

Step 2: Then he spritzed on Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Heat Protect & Shine Spray (vidalsassoon.com) to protect her hair before he began blow drying it.

Step 3: Renato blow dried her hair while using a round brush until dry. He then parted her hair on the side to give the look extra volume.

Step 4: He used a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to curl the ends for 10 seconds, creating a soft wave. Once the hair had cooled, he brushed the curls out using a thin comb to soften the hair even more.

Step 5: Finally, he sprayed a hairbrush with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Extra Firm Hold Hairspray (vidalsassoon.com), smoothed away any hairs around Jessica’s face, and then misted all of the hair with hairspray to keep it in place yet still leave it with plenty of natural movement.