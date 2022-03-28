Jessica Chastain Just Wore an Unreleased Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter on the Oscars Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Oscars beauty looks are the best in recent years, especially since the last few have been so low key. We even got a few sneak peeks at new, unreleased makeup that we’re all about to lose our minds over. One of which Jessica Chastain wore to the Oscars. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used some of our fave Charlotte Tilbury products on her including a highlighter coming later this month. (!)

Buckle prepped Chastain’s skin with La Mer skincare and used the TikTok-fave Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44 at Sephora) to enhance her glow. Airbrush Flawless Foundation ($44 at Sephora) and Magic Away Concealer ($32 at Sephora) came next for a flawless complexion. He then swiped on Cheek To Chic Blush in Ecstacy ($40 at Sephora) and the all-new, coming-soon Pillow Talk Multi Glow in Romance Light. The limited-edition highlighter features the light-reflecting shine of a liquid with the ease of a powder. It hits stores March 31.

The rest of Chastain’s makeup includes Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Refillable Triangular Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown ($25 at Sephora), Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow in Champagne ($34 at Sephora), Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette ($57 at Sephora) and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara ($29 at Sephora). For her lips, he used everyone’s fave Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk ($24 at Sephora) and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Cindy ($34 at Sephora).

Of course, we can’t skip her hair. Renato Campora used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products to style her strands and Madison Reed Zucca Color Therapy Mask to brighten her red shade. “The key to maintaining any hair color is hydration,” he said in a statement. “The Color therapy mask not only provides elasticity fortitude but maximizes hair moisture leaving the hair and its color replenished and revitalized.”