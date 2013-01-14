Exclusive! Get Jessica Chastain’s Bold Berry Lip from the Golden Globes

Jessica Chastain has been a stunner on the red carpet for as long as we can remember, and tonight at the 70th annual Golden Globes, the “Zero Dark Thirty” actress scored again, walking the red carpet in a seafoam-green Calvin Klein dress that bared a lot of flawless skin (with a statement berry lip).

We spoke with Chastain’s makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, right after he finished getting her ready for the carpet about the inspiration behind the look and exactly how he pulled it off. Buckle told us that the minute he saw the color of her dress, he knew that there needed to be a built-in structure, or “water color almost” that would ground the look. Since the look exposed a lot of her skin, Buckle chose to use L’Oreal Paris’ Revitalift Miracle Blur on her face, chest, shoulders, and back to create an illusion of a smoother surface.

For the bold lip shade, Buckle chose an expressive color like L’Oreal Paris Colour Caresse Shine Stain in Berry Persistent, but chose to apply it in a very natural, stained way. Since Chastain’s skin is so pale and her lips are a bit fuller, she shies ways from extremely “painted”-on lipstick and likes more of a natural look, noted Buckle. To get that effect, Buckle tends to take the color and tap it on with his finger for a more diffused look (which also looks more modern as the line isn’t as strong).

To finish the look, Buckle added three or four coats of L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Shocking Extensions Mascara just on the top lashes to makes the lashes look longer and he added a wash of a caramel shade of shadow to the crease of her eyelids.

What do you think of this look? Would you try this berry stain at home?