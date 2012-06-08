Jessica Chastain is New Face of YSL; True Blood’s Skarsgård is Star of Calvin Klein’s New Fragrance

Here is what has been happening in the world of beauty this week, in case you missed it:

Jessica Chastain has been chosen to be the face of the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance, Manifesto, which is set to be released in August. [WWD]

In other new fragrance news, True Blood’s sexiest bad boy vampire, Alexander Skarsgård, is set to be the star of Calvin Klein’s campaign for his newest scent, Encounter. [WWD]

Hate having to wait in between manicures? The Beauty Department shows you a convenient way to carry everything you would need for those times where your next nail appointment couldn’t come soon enough. [The Beauty Department]

A New York yoga instructor uses everyday health food store staple as a face moisturizer to get amazingly nourished skin. [Stylelist]

Celebs such as Jessica Biel and Zooey Deschanel have been sporting the fringe trend for a while now. Not everyone, however, has gotten it right. Stylists give tips on what to do and what you should stay away from when it comes to bangs. [New York Times]

Blondes, ever worry about keeping your hair color looking sun-kissed in the summer? Here are some steps you can take to keep the chlorine from taking a toll on your hair. [BellaSugar]

[Image via SIPA]