Jessica Chastain Debuts Ombre Hair at Paris Fashion Week

Jessica Chastain has been a Hollywood beauty icon for the past several months, flawlessly pulling off old Hollywood glamour at the 2013 Oscars and effortless beauty in “Zero Dark Thirty.” We’re constantly talking about the star’s strawberry blonde locks, and today is no different. Yesterday at the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week, Jessica debuted a new ombre hair color, with a lighter, blonder color at the top and a deeper red at the tips.

While the ombre hair trend has been around for just about a year now, we’re surprised to see the actress dye her tresses now, while the trend is seemingly on its way out. Perhaps she felt like she needed a change after an intense awards season, or maybe she’s getting ready for her next job, but either way it’s a notable change.

What do you think of Jessica’s new hair color? Do you prefer her to be a true redhead or is the ombre look really working for her? Take a look through some of her best beauty statements above and let us know what you think in the comments below!