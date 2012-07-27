Jessica Chastain Chopped Off Hair for New Movie Role; Julia Roberts Face of New Lancome Perfume

Here is what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

Jessica Chastain chopped off her lust-worthy red locks for her new role in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which she is currently filming in New York. Honestly, the girl could be bald and still look stunning. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Pantone and Sephora have teamed up again, this time to create the most advanced foundation matching system to date. [Fashion Etc.]

Although we are savvy enough to not fall for the photoshopped ads in magazines, we found actual confirmation that all beauty ads are pretty much fake. [Fashionista]

Lancome will be adding a new scent to their collection. Julia Roberts will be the face of the new perfume, La vie est belle, which is set to launch mid-August. [WWD]

A bizarre Japanese product, called a nose-shaper, is said to be a cheaper alternative to plastic surgery. [Huffington Post]

Remember the days of mood rings and thermochromatic tops? Well now you can have nail polish that changes in the sun, brought to you by NYC-based company Color Club. [Fashionista]