Jessica Chastain Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair

When Jessica Chastain hit the 2023 Met Gala carpet, we truly did not know who she was at first. The Academy Award-winning actor is usually rocking some shade of red or strawberry blonde hair. But for the Met, Chastain is blonde — very blonde, like, platinum blonde without a hint of brassiness. Sure, a blonde like that can generally only be achieved with a really good wig but we have to admit, she’s slaying no matter what.

This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” so she’s channeling the designer in a sheer black Gucci gown. Her blonde hair pops against the dark dress making a major statement. Hairstylist Renato Campora is responsible for the look. He used Hair Rituel by Sisley products to ensure a sleek, shiny mane without a hair out of place. You could tell the actor was feeling her new look on the carpet as she flipped her new hair back and forth and popped on some black sunglasses to complete the dramatic vibe.

For the rest of her glam, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used Charlotte Tilbury products for Chastain’s sparkly, smoky eyes and nude-pink lips. These products included Charlotte Tilbury unreleased Lovegasm collection, launching May 18. (We love a sneak peek!)

The upcoming launch includes Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm Sunset ($42 at Charlotte Tilbury), a deeper pink blush than the other current shades but with this same pretty luminous finish. There’s also the Glowgasm Face Palette in Lovegasm ($75 at Charlotte Tilbury), a 4-shade palette for the ultimate highlight, multi-glow, sculpt and bronze. Finally, there’s the Pinkgasm Jewel Lips ($32 at Charlotte Tilbury), two new lip gloss shades in Pinkgasm and Pinkgasm Sunset. They’re made with diamond powder and infused with hyaluronic acid.

Gorgeous! And don’t forget to check out the rest of the 2023 Met Gala beauty looks.