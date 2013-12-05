Hit Snooze Too Many Times? How to Get a Gorgeous Makeup Look in Minutes

While there are days when we like to get all done up, most dark, cold mornings we want to hit the snooze button and be out the door in minutes…but still look our best, of course. That’s why we are seriously digging the gorgeous makeup that Jessica Biel wore last night. Not only are the colors soft, wearable and super flattering, but with just a few steps and products you’re done.

Face

For that dewy glow, start with a light moisturizer and layer on a coat of liquid foundation or BB cream. For the cheeks, use an illuminizing powder, such as such as Josie Maran Argan Illuminizing Powder ($30, sephora.com, that highlights the cheek bones as well as eliminates some shine. (You always want dewiness on sections of the face, not the entire face to avoid looking oily.)

Eyes

This is the subtlest of smoky eyes and the easiest. Start with a thin kohl eye pencil and trace around the entire eye, going lighter near the inner corners. Then use a shadow brush to blend the liner up the lid, finishing just after the crease. Dab a small amount of shimmer cream eyeshadow on the lid and below on the lash line.

Lips

That pink lip is a must-have. It’s flattering on all skin tones, subtle enough that even lipstick-phobes will wear it, and it’s a shade that can be worn all year. For such a light dose of color, use a clear lip liner (or just go with a primer) and then coat on a light formula, like Tarte LipSurgence Matte Lip Tint in Hope ($24, sephora.com). The color lasts all day and doesn’t dry lips out. Apply a dab of clear lip gloss for shine.

